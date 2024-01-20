M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,812 shares of company stock worth $4,776,114 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $386.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

