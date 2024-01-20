M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $67.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $67.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

