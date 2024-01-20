M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

