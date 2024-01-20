M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,601 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,582 shares of company stock worth $19,791,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average is $146.51. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $172.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

