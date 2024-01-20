M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.47% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $216.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.80. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $179.27 and a 12 month high of $221.66.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.