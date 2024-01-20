M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $164.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average of $146.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

