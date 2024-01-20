M&T Bank Corp Sells 52,126 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,126 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $125.83 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

