M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,631 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 170,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 64,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

