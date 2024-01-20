M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. UBS Group dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

ADM stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

