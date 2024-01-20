My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $395,578.74 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002665 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005610 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

