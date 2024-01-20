Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $721.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $190.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 193.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.