National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

National Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. National Bank has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in National Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in National Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

