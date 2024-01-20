Needham & Company LLC Lowers Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ DH opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

