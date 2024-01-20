Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.83.

RSI opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $58,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after buying an additional 4,252,245 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 2,289,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4,395.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 1,846,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,072,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,831,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

