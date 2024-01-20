New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of GBR opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Concept Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

