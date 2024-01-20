New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 900 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

