New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

