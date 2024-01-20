New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DG. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE DG opened at $132.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $239.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

