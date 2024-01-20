New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.40 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

