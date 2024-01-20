New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WTW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $250.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

