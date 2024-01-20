Nilsine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 857 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Biogen by 7.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $249.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

