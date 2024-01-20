Nilsine Partners LLC Has $315,000 Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in WEX by 15.5% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.46.

WEX opened at $201.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.35. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

