Nilsine Partners LLC Invests $270,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $337.74 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $340.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.90, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

