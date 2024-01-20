Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 740,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,919,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,748,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,044 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $153.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.