Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 798 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,104,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,793,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.3 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.89 and a 12-month high of $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

