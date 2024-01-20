Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $229.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.38 and its 200-day moving average is $234.64. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

