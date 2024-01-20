Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,854. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $184.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $184.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

