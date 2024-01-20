Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.01 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Up 0.4 %

IDACORP stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $88.10 and a one year high of $112.96.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

View Our Latest Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.