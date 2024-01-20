Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Ventas stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,809.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

