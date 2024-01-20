Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.07 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Paychex by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

