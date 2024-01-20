Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.27 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 50,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 98,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $89.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

