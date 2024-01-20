Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Yum! Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.34.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

