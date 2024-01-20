Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $342.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.85. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.43 and a 52-week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.