Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,106 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DHI opened at $155.30 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.84.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.



