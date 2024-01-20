Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $23,307,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.77. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $229.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.