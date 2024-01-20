Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $106.95 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58. The company has a market cap of $479.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.