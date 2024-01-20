Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nucor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Nucor by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Nucor by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

