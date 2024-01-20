Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stock Holdings Increased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

