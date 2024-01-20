Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 53,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,187. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

