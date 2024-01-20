Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after buying an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $441.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

