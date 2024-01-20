Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 22.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $464.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.07. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $508.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

