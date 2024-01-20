Nwam LLC Sells 121 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $303.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

