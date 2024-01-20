NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.81.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

