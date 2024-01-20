NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Trading Down 15.5%

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) fell 15.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 338,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 532,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

NXU Trading Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NXU

NXU Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in NXU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NXU during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXU during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NXU in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXU in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

