NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Trading Down 15.5%

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXUGet Free Report) fell 15.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 338,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 532,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

NXU (NASDAQ:NXUGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in NXU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NXU during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXU during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NXU in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXU in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

