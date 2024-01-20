Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $672.21 million and approximately $41.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.39 or 0.05922276 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00078025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00027112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00015604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.10131166 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $54,201,090.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

