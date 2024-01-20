Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ODD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oddity Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.29.

Oddity Tech Stock Up 0.9 %

ODD stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.97 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $10,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,503,000.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

