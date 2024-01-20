OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Cut to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $34.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

OGE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.83.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

