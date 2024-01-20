Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 617.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $387.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

