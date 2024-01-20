Olympiad Research LP Acquires New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 16.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $286.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.67.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

