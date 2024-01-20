Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 5,894 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.47.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

